D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,897 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $61,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after buying an additional 465,308 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,201,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,979,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,044 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

MTH opened at $108.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $594,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,197.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,537,780 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

