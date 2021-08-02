D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 101,541 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,768 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,541 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 223,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $178,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

