D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 6,092 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of American National Group worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANAT stock opened at $164.98 on Monday. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.32.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

