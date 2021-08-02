D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,120,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,848,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 18.3% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 462,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BWAC opened at $10.03 on Monday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.