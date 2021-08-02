D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,068 Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,517,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,284,000 after buying an additional 426,404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,223,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $89.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

