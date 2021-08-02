D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153,413 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of Himax Technologies worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. 18.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $13.67 on Monday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

