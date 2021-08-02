D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,364 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Atkore worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $75.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

