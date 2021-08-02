D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,417,055 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Plains GP worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.22. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.50.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

