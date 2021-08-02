D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 14,815 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.50% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGC. Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

PGC stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $613.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 19.48%. On average, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

