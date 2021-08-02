D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 154,275 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,275 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.99.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

