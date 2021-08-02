D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 17,814 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,814 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.87% of Mistras Group worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MG stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $309.04 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

