D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 318,090 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,090 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.23. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

