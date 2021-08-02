D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 47,472 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,472 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of EverQuote worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $30.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $859.38 million, a PE ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other EverQuote news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904 in the last three months. 37.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

