D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 52,939 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,939 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.33% of Knoll worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNL opened at $25.04 on Monday. Knoll, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

