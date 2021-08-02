D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $2.70 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,020 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Perficient as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $32,109,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 2,480.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 194,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $94.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

