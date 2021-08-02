D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $2.77 Million Position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 276,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,515,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000.

Shares of SCAQU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

