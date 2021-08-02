D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $2.79 Million Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 173,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Lithium Americas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.42. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAC. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

