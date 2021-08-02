D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CMC Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $144.64 on Monday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.01 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.09. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

