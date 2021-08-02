D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 282,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

NASDAQ:IPVIU opened at $9.95 on Monday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

