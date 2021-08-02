D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.19% of Meta Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

