D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $95.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

