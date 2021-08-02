DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.75.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

TER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Shares of TER stock opened at $127.00 on Monday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.77. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

