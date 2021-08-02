DA Davidson Weighs in on Simmons First National Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Simmons First National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.98.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

