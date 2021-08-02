DAD (DAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $841,124.00

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, DAD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $56.94 million and $841,124.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00059521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00823741 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00091338 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

