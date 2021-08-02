Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.03

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 12454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

