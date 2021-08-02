Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €110.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €110.00 ($129.41) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.86 ($108.07).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €75.28 ($88.56) on Monday. Daimler has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion and a PE ratio of 6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.04.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

