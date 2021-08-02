Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.84

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 2461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.