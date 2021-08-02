Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DFCO traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.22. 19,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,863. Dalrada has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It also addresses and solves real-world global problems by means of the identification and acquisition of companies and products producing focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level.

