Daniel R. Needham Sells 3,171 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NUE traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,514. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

