Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.10

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 298333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on DANOY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

