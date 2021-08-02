DAOBet (BET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.51 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 56.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 1,230.2% higher against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $4.51 million and $4,728.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,927.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $540.37 or 0.01388126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00373399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00141941 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000187 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.