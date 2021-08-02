DAOstack Market Cap Tops $3.83 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $250,617.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,528.17 or 0.99674462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00031902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00071403 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

