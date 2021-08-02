Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.34 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $145.88 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $73.88 and a 1 year high of $150.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

