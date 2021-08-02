Darwinia Commitment Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $508,225.00 (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for about $49.80 or 0.00128071 BTC on popular exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $508,225.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00816828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00093883 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. It was first traded on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 74,907 coins and its circulating supply is 39,234 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Buying and Selling Darwinia Commitment Token

