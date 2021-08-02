Daseke (DSKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Daseke has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of $450.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92. Daseke has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

DSKE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

