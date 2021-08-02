DATA Market Cap Reaches $5.64 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One DATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $263,753.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.00817118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00091854 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

