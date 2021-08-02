Datacoin (DTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $15,597.57 and approximately $14.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001052 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00037974 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00025377 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

