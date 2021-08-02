Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $110.70 on Monday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,309 shares of company stock worth $18,352,785 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.