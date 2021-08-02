Datamine Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Datamine has a total market cap of $467,385.48 and approximately $21,414.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,278,870 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

