DAV Coin Price Tops $0.0021 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.46 million and $1.50 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.00364125 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,231.03 or 0.99635601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00031585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00071071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

