David J. Neithercut Sells 1,721 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,406. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $112,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

