David Loren Neuhauser Buys 104,800 Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) Stock

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) Director David Loren Neuhauser bought 104,800 shares of AEX Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,592.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,700,610 shares in the company, valued at C$6,318,329.40.

Shares of CVE AEX traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.54. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,250. The firm has a market cap of C$95.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. AEX Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 49.95, a quick ratio of 49.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54.

Get AEX Gold alerts:

AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AEX Gold Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.