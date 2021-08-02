DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. DaVita also reported sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $229,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,566.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $4,451,995. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $120.25 on Monday. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

