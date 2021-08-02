DDKoin (DDK) Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001543 BTC on popular exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $16,338.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00031542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008007 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003363 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000690 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

