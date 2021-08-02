DEAPcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.05 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $38.05 million and $2.44 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.57 or 0.00825817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00091025 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,210,255,146 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.