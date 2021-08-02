Decentralized Machine Learning Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $334,799.25 and approximately $2,703.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 82.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00812483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00095554 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

