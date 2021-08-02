DECOIN (DTEP) Achieves Market Cap of $9.02 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $62,564.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,397,997 coins and its circulating supply is 55,219,369 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

