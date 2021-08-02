DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $21.10 million and approximately $438,977.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

