Deeper Network (DPR) Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $63.79 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00103188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00139044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,109.81 or 1.00167524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.19 or 0.00853362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

