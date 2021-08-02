DeFi Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $679,086.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00100252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00139081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,650.49 or 1.00077125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.03 or 0.00851962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,350 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

